Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.01

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and traded as low as $23.90. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 37,415 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $841.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares in the company, valued at $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

