WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,448 shares during the period. WestRock makes up about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.56% of WestRock worth $69,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,216,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in WestRock by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after purchasing an additional 732,028 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in WestRock by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,191,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after purchasing an additional 730,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.