Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.