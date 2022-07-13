Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up 1.7% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.96. 6,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.20. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

