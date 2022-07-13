WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.20 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

