WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.31 and last traded at $58.77. 311,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 143.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

