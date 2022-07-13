Wolf Safe Poor People Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market capitalization of $215,720.22 and approximately $651.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolf Safe Poor People alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Wolf Safe Poor People

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using US dollars.

