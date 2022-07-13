Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 7,450.0% in June

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 7,450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $97.02. 151,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,457. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $87.92 and a one year high of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.9724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($104.00) to €109.00 ($109.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

