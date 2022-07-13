Woodcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $155,122.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00014726 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and approximately $155,122.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,114.23 or 0.05501064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00026288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00243857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00611852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00071038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00500971 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

