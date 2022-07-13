Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,563 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.75% of Workiva worth $45,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $93,153,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 362,293 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 597,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $173.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Workiva Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.