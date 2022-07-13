WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 175,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,782. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

