XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Down 89.1% in June

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 589,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of XBIT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,650. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 144.13%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
XBiotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
