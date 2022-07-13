XIO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000795 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000354 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

