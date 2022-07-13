Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.53

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 32410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.
YARIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.4046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.
Yara International ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YARIY)
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
