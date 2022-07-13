yieldfarming.insure One Day Volume Tops $2,796.00 (SAFE)

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. yieldfarming.insure has a market cap of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be bought for $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.38 or 1.00043463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00039783 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00209274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00121367 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00238924 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00067812 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About yieldfarming.insure

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. The official website for yieldfarming.insure is yieldfarming.insure . yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

