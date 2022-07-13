Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $123,741.87 and $30,190.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00099016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00169603 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.