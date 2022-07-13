Zel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00268464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00074445 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004481 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

