Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZSHGY stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $98.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

