601 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 601 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.53. 1,517,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,604,234. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 244.64 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

