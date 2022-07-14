7,538 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 104,488 shares of company stock worth $8,626,925 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.88. 93,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.30. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

