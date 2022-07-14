79,355 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $10,445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

PJAN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,876. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.