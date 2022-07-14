8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $444,890.19

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $444,890.19 and $6,514.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

