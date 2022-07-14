8X8 PROTOCOL 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $162,577.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $367,176.83 and approximately $162,577.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000327 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

