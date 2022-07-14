A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £147.84 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($175.83).

LON:BAG opened at GBX 550 ($6.54) on Thursday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 462.50 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 595.82 ($7.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 535.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 525.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.85) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.08) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 606.75 ($7.22).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

