abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.69

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $7.65. abrdn shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.