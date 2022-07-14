abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.69

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $7.65. abrdn shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.
abrdn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn (SLFPY)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.