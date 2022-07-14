Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Absci by 305.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Absci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Absci by 91.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Absci has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

