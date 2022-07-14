Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 2,754 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Masco were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Masco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.