Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

CSCO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 531,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,260,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $173.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

