Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.95. 193,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

