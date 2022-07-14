Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.69. 44,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

