Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,109 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after acquiring an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $286.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,429,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,440,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.88 and its 200-day moving average is $332.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.