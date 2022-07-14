Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.20

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANIOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Acerinox from €20.25 ($20.25) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.30) to €13.50 ($13.50) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Acerinox alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.