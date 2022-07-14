Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.38. The stock had a trading volume of 42,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.09. Adobe has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 853,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Adobe by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $168,250,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

