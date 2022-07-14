Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.33. 1,613,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,848,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.97.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

