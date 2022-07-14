Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.80

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $7.00. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 421,521 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $215.38 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.