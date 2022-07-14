AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,349 shares during the period. AerCap comprises approximately 5.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of AerCap worth $59,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

