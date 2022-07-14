Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.1% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,107. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

