Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,145,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,070. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

