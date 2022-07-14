Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 150 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $251.86. 63,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,803. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

