Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 243,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,662,000 after purchasing an additional 63,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

