Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.63.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 498,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

