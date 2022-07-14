Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Up 2.5%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 3,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 171,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

AKYA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 377,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $7,487,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

