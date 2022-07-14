Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

