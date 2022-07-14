Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.
Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08.
In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
