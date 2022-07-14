Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $934.30

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 934.30 ($11.11) and traded as low as GBX 919 ($10.93). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 934 ($11.11), with a volume of 184,889 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 932.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 962.41. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 527.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $5.83. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

