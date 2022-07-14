Alpaca Finance Price Reaches $0.23 (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $33.22 million and $10.44 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

