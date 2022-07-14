Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 21,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 29,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,874,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 869,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 354,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 304,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.