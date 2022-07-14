Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,891 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after buying an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,508,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.