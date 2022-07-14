Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 618 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,864.9% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 188,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 186,241 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 37,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.13. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.