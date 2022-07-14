Alphastar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 617,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.