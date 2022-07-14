Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.82. 50,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

